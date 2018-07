Tyrone were 16 point winners over Cork in their Round 4 All-Ireland Qualifier today at O’Moore Park in Laois in a game that finished 3-20 v 0-13 in favour of Mickey Harte’s men.

Francis Mooney has the full-time report…

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke after the win…

That now means that Donegal’s home game in the Super 8’s, which is to be played on the weekend of the August Bank Holiday, will be against neighbours Tyrone.