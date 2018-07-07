Twin Towns traffic congestion must be relieved – McGowan

The Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal district has pressed the urgent need to relieve traffic congestion in the Twin Towns.

Cllr Patrick McGowan has said traffic going to and coming from the Irish Open this weekend is only one of many traffic issues occurring daily on this very busy national route.

Cllr McGowan has requested the attendance of Transport Infrastructure Ireland as well as senior Council roads staff at a Stranorlar Municipal District meeting scheduled for the 18th of July.

He says responsibility lies with the TII and the private contractors undertaking the works: