One of the main buildings of the former Foyle College on the Northland Road in Derry has been destroyed by a major fire overnight.

The blaze which began some time after 3am this morning, is reported to have been brought under control by the Northern Ireland Fire Service by around 7am.

An investigation into what caused the incident is now in it’s early stages.

Local councillor Eric McGinley has commended the fire service for their work throughout the night: