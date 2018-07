Donegal were 3-13 v 2-04 winners over Tyrone in their All-Ireland Hurling U21B Richie McElligott Round 1 Cup game in Killyclogher today.

The Donegal side now go on to face Sligo in the Quarter-Final next weekend, with the winners booking a date with either Kildare, Kerry or Down on the weekend on the 21/22 July.