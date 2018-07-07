DDF Irish Open Round 3 Wrap – Van Rooyen remains in control heading into final day

Erik Van Rooyen leads the way heading into Round 4 of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

The South African sits 4 shots ahead of nearest competitors Joakim Lagergren and Ryan Fox. Rory McIlroy is best of the Irish on -2.

Diarmaid Doherty and Denis Kirwan wrapped up the action at the end of Round 3 live on Saturday Sport from the Media Centre at Ballyliffin GC…

