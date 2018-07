The leaders are nearly finished with their third round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin GC, with South African Erik Van Rooyen still leading by 4 shots over Joakin Lagergren of Sweden.

Diarmaid Doherty reports from Ballyliffin Golf Club…

