DDF Irish Open Round 3 – Final Groups move onto the Back 9

The final groups are onto the back 9 of Round 3 of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin.

Erik Van Rooyen still holds a 4 shot lead over Joakim Lagergren, while Rory McIlroy finished his round level par, leaving him -1 for the tournament.

Denis Kirwan joined Diarmaid Doherty to analyse today’s action so far. and we also hear from Rory McIlroy after his third round…

Coverage from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Highland Radio Sport, is in association with the Connolly Motor Group, Sligo – Your authorized dealer in the north west for Audi and Mercedes Benz.

