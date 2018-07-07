DDF Irish Open Round 3 – Disappointing Round for Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry was 2 over for the day in his third round at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which leaves him on level par for the tournament. Erik Van Rooyen still leads on -14, 4 ahead of Joakim Lagergren in second, with Russell Knox of Scotland in third on -9.

Diarmaid Doherty has the lastest from the Glashedy Links course and we hear from Shane Lowry following his disappointing third round…

