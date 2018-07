South African Erik Van Rooyen has now extended his lead at the top of the leaderboard, now 4 shots ahead of the chasing Joakim Lagergren in second. Defending Champion Jon Rahm finished -5 for the day and lies tied for sixth on -6 overall.

Diarmaid Doherty has the latest from Ballyliffin Golf Club…

Earlier, Diarmaid spoke with Inishowen Independent Photographer Evan Logan about this event being hosted on the Inishowen Peninsula…