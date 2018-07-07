DDF Irish Open 3rd Round is underway

Shane Lowry and Simon Thornton are best of the Irish heading into the weekend at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballylifffin Gold Club

The pair will tee off later this morning from 2 under par.

Rory McIlroy is next best on 1 under.

Ryan Fox, Erik Van Rooyen and Matthieu Pavon are tied for first on 8 under par.

Diarmaid Doherty reports from the Glashedy Links course:

Coverage from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Highland Radio Sport, is in association with the Connolly Motor Group, Sligo – Your authorized dealer in the north west for Audi and Mercedes Benz.

