Derry City had their first win in 3 when they defeated Limerick by 2 goals to 1 at the Brandywell Stadium on Friday night.

Aaron Splaine and Ally Roy were the goalscorers for the Candystripes, which now means Derry sit 5th in the Premier Division table.

After the match, Martin Holmes spoke with Derry’s assistant manager Hugh Harkin…

Martin also spoke with Derry players Rory Hale and Jamie McDonagh…