A member of the Donegal Islands Committee has called for an urgent meeting to be held regarding the condition of the lighthouse roads on both Arranmore and Tory Island and the need to secure funding.

The two roads are said to be in a very poor condition with tourists being advised not to travel on the roads due to health and safety reasons.

West Donegal Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig has called on all stakeholders to attend the meeting on July 18th: