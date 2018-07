Police in Derry are advising that the Clooney Carriageway is currently closed due to a serious crash.

The road is due to remain closed for some time with traffic being diverted.

Traffic from the City, Limavady bound is being diverted at Caw roundabout via Crescent Link, Glenshane Road, Tamnaherin Road.

While traffic from Limavady direction is being diverted at Airport roundabout through Eglinton, Tamnaherin Road, Glenshane Road.