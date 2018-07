Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 37 year old Ronan Donaghue who was last seen in Derry.

Ronan was last seen in the Bridge Street area of the city over the last couple of days.

He is described as being 6ft in height of a slight build, greying dark hair and a beard.

Police are appealing for Ronan to get in touch or if anyone knows of his whereabouts to come forward.