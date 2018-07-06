Over €80,000 allocated under latest Clar announcement

Over €80,000 in funding has been allocated to two schools in Co Donegal for play area improvement works.

In the latest round of funding announced under the Clár programme, Trentagh National School, Templedouglas is to receive €33,000 to upgrade and extend the existing play area and provide playground equipment, seating and fencing.

Meanwhile, €50,000 has been allocated to Craigtown National School, Glenagannon for extension and upgrading of the existing play area with raised walkway, playground equipment and outdoor furniture.

In welcoming the announcement Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe McHugh says this latest investment will provide visible reminders of the efforts being made by the Government to do more for local communities.