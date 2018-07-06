Next phase in Sheil Hospital development goes to tender

The HSE has announced that the next phase in the development of the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon is to go out to tender.

The project will deliver an 80 bed Community Hospital within the Health Campus in Ballyshannon, catering for residents and patients of the Sheil Hospital and Rock Nursing Unit.

It is hoped construction of the €19 million development will begin early next year and will be ready for occupation by late 2020.

Donna Reid is Director of Nursing at Shiel Hospital and Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon: