Morgan back in goal for Tyrone.

Tyrone play Cork on Satuarday in the All Ireland Football Qualifiers in Portlaoise.

Manager Mickey Harte has made one change ahead of the game with Niall Morgan returning to play in goals.

Mark Bradley is back in the squad having recovered from an ankle injury while Lee Brennan is still ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tyrone squad to play Cork.

1 N Morgan

2 P Hamspey

3 R McNamee

4 M McKernan

5 T McCann

6 F Burns

7 P Harte

8 C Cavanagh

9 D McClure

10 M Donnelly

11 N Sludden

12 C Meyler

13 C McShane

14 R Donnelly

15 C McAliskey

16 M O’Neill

17 M Bradley

18 R Brennan

19 H Loughran

20 C McCann

21 C McCarron

22 A McCrory

23 HP McGeary

24 K McGeary

25 P McNulty

26 R O’Neill