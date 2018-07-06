Measures being implemented to ease Twin Twins traffic

A number of interim measures have been put in place in the Twin Towns to ease traffic problems over the weekend.

Donegal County Council has requested that Ballybofey/Stranorlar be included in the traffic management plan for the Irish Open with four Gardai being tasked to the area for the next few days.

Works due to start this morning have been delayed until 9.30 to allow for free flowing traffic during rush hour while a “stop/go” system will be in operation all day today.

Local Cllr Gary Doherty: