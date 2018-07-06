Lagergren & Fox lead DDF Irish Open at Ballyliffin

It’s been a disappointing day so far for Padraig Harrington at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Dubliner has hit 3 bogeys as Joakim Lagergren of Sweden and New Zealander Ryan Fox share the lead on 7 under par.

Rory McIlroy will go into the weekend 1 under par, but Shane Lowry is best of the Irish at the moment.

Oisin Kelly and Denis Kirwan have the latest from Ballyliffin Golf Club…

