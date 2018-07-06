Embassy confirm ‘Dohertys’ permitted to holiday park after all

The Irish Embassy has confirmed that ‘Dohertys’ are welcome to Duinrell Holiday Park after all.

It’s after a ‘Doherty’ family who visited the campsite in the past attempted to make a booking for this year but were not permitted to do so.

According to reports, the facility had issues with a previous Doherty family and imposed the ban but authorities at the campsite have since stated to the embassy today that a staff member made a mistake.

Cllr Albert Doherty is confident that the issue has now been resolved: