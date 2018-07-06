DDF Irish Open 2nd Round Report – Harrington looks to stay at the top end

It’s been another frustrating day for Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The 2016 champion has fallen further off the pace with a one over par round of 73, making back to back bogeys in his final two holes.

It now leaves him six back from the clubhouse leader Joakim Lagergren, who shot 6 birdies in a blistering second round of 68.

Oisin Kelly reports from the course…

Coverage from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Highland Radio Sport, is in association with the Connolly Motor Group, Sligo – Your authorized dealer in the north west for Audi and Mercedes Benz.

