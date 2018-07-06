DDF Irish Open 2nd Round Latest / Ballybofey & Stranolar Club

Joakim Lagergren of Sweden holds the clubhouse lead on 7 under par during the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin.

Shane Lowry is best of the Irish but a frustrated Rory McIlroy isn’t out of the picture just yet.

Oisin Kelly has the latest from the course and he also had a chat with Dean Doherty from Ballybofey and Stranolar Golf Club…

