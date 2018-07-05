Queen and Adam Lambert ready to rock Marlay Park

Queen and Adam Lambert are gearing up for their concert in Dublin’s Marlay Park on Sunday and concert goers are being urged to prepare themselves for the hot weather by staying hydrated and wearing sun cream.

Lambert has been performing as Queen’s lead vocalist since 2011, having first performed We are the Champions as a contestant on the 2009 finale of American Idol alongside active original Queen members, Brian May and Roger Taylor.

In Dublin on Sunday, Lambert will lead the band in a set list of their classic hits, and Festival Republic director Melvin Benn has promised fans an “extraordinary” show, with The Darkness and The Boomtown Rats also performing on the day.

With the heatwave set to continue, another sunny weekend in Dublin is on the horizon, and the Gardaí are warning patrons to be “sun aware.”

“One message that I am going to give out that I don’t normally give out is to be sun aware and please wear sun cream,” Garda Superintendent Ian Lackey said.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and early queuing will not be allowed at the venue, with attendees asked to please respect the people living in the local area.

In the heat, Gardaí are encouraging fans to remain hydrated and closely monitor their alcohol intake at the event. A zero tolerance policy for consuming alcohol on public transport or private buses to the venue will also be implemented, and those intoxicated at entry will not be permitted. Large bags and backpacks are not allowed, but bags of A4 size or smaller will be permitted.

Pedestrians should enter from the Grange Road Entrance only, and it is advised to plan travel routes to and from the concert in advance.

