A post mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body of a man who died in a crash on the main Burnfoot to Buncrana road yesterday evening.

The collision, between a car and a motorbike happened in the townland of Castleforward at around 5.30pm.

The road is currently closed to facilitate Garda forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Paul Wallace: