New report sets out recommendations for Gaeltacht areas

The Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands has called for greater funding for language planning groups in Gaeltacht communities.

A report published on the 28th June, following a visit by a delegation from the committee to the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht on February 5th this year, has set out 28 recommendations.

Recommendations 1 and 2 of the report call for full support to local Language Planning committees in Gaeltacht regions and for Language Plans to be set out on a 7 year basis.

The committee is also calling on the Government to ensure all supports and services available to English-medium schools are available through Irish to Irish-medium schools inside and outside Gaeltacht areas also.

Recommendation 12 calls for an incirease in the budget for the Cúntóiri Teanga and the windening of the scheme.

Recommendations 20 and 22 call for services, such as; NEPS and speech therapy along with classroom resources currently available to English-medium schools to be provided in Irish to Irish-medium schools.

Recommendations 26 and 27 call for support for Áislann Gaoth Dobhair in continuing its work and for funding to be provided for the establishment of similar enterprise hubs in other Donegal Gaeltacht areas.

While, recommendations 4 and 28 call for continued support for the arts in the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht and the promotion of tourism in Gaeltacht areas.