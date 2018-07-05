Mark Bradley fit for Tyrone

Tyrone have received a fitness boost ahead of Saturday’s crunch All-Ireland SFC round four Qualifier against Cork.

Mark Bradley has recovered from an ankle injury and is in line to face the Munster men at Portlaoise.

But leading scorer Lee Brennan is almost certain to be absent for a fourth successive game as he continues to battle a hamstring problem.

Both men were forced out of the action early in the Ulster Championship first round clash with Monaghan back in May, and have not played since.

“Mark is definitely coming on very well, but Lee, his injury being a hamstring injury, a recurrence of that is possible,” said manager Mickey Harte.

“It’s not a question of would he be able to make it, it’s would it be the wise thing to do to take a chance on it at this stage, for his own sake.

“It would be really a medical decision at the end of the day on that one, but I think Mark Bradley is in a much more positive place, and there’s a better chance of him making the squad.”

The winners of Saturday’s sudden death eliminator will avoid a clash with the Dubs at Croke Park, with the All-Ireland champions set to travel to either Pairc Ui Chaoimh or Healy Park for a quarter-final round robin tie.

“That would be very good to have that opportunity, but nothing is there unless we perform whenever we play Cork,” said Harte.

“We know that this is a real big prize, but we have been one step away from big prizes before, and haven’t managed to make it.

“So we know that we have to keep our feet firmly on the ground, and we need to improve our performance week on week.”