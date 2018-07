Letterkenny has been ranked as the joint most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 26 people awaiting admission there this morning.

Four people were waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 22 were waiting on wards.

The number is up two on yesterdays figure of 24.

University Hospital Limerick also returned 26 as the number of people waiting there.

Nationally, there were 279 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.