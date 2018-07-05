Jackson thanks fans for support after father’s death

Janet Jackson has thanked fans for their support following the recent death of her father.

Family patriarch Joe Jackson died on June 27 at the age of 89. Singer Janet, 52, posted a video on Instagram telling fans she loved them and was looking forward to getting back out on her State Of The World tour.

She said: “Hey you guys, it’s been a pretty rough week.

“But we’re excited. I’m excited. We cannot wait to see you. It’s been way too long. I miss you guys so much. I’m about to jump on this plane and start this tour. Like I said, I can’t wait to see you.”

“Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time,” she added.

According to US entertainment website TMZ, Joe Jackson passed away after he had been in hospital for terminal pancreatic cancer.

Jackson began working on the music careers of his children in the 1960s when he put together The Jackson 5 group in the family’s home city of Gary, Indiana.

Michael Jackson (1958 – 2009) with his brothers Jackie, Tito, Marlon, Jermaine and Randy and their father Joseph, circa 1971

As the group’s manager, he oversaw their rigorous rehearsals and booked performances for them at talent shows and small venues.

He helped to secure the band’s first record deal and they went on to enjoy success with hits ABC, I Want You Back and Rockin’ Robin among many others.

Jackson is survived by his wife Katherine and their sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Randy and daughters Rebbie, La Toya and Janet, as well as daughter Joh’Vonnie Jackson from another relationship.

