Insurance companies unfairly penalising owners of older cars – Scanlon

A South Donegal TD has told the Dail that the reluctance of insurance companies to insure cars that are over 10 years old is an unfair policy which he believes is more about making money than reflecting safety priorities.

Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD Eamon Scanlon says the most recent figures show nearly 140,000 cars on Irish roads over 10 years old, up over 300% on the number three years ago.

He says that reflects the importance of ensuring that the insurance market is not closed to the owners of these cars……..