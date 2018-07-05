Gardai will be ready for all post-budget scenarios – Flanagan

The Justice Minister has told the Dail that Garda management is aware of the political debate around Brexit, and will be ready for any eventuality after the UK’s withdrawl from the EU.

Charlie Flanagan was responding to the Fianna Fail Justice Spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan, who said if there is a hard border after Brexit, more gardai will be needed in the border counties.

He told Minister Flanagan that while everyone is hoping for the best, it is vital that the government also prepare for the worst………