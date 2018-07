The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Donegal All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff on why Donegal have to get Dublin out of Croke Park for their first round Super 8 clash with the All-Ireland Champions on Saturday week.

Also former Donegal and Mayo footballer Martin Carney on the mood in Mayo, in the wake of last Saturday nights Qualifier defeat at the hands of Kildare, in Newbridge…