Delay in transferring medicinal cannabis licence for Billy Caldwell

Health authorities in Northern Ireland are being urged to end the delay in transferring a medicinal cannabis licence for 12 year old Billy Caldwell from Castlederg.

Billy is currently in London under an emergency licene granted by the Home Office following the confiscation of the medication from his mother Charlotte, in her attempt to bring the medication back from Canada.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley says the immediate priority now is to get Billy home but to do so the licence must be transferred to Belfast to ensure his medication is available here: