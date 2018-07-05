DDF Irish Open Report – Ryan Fox holds the lead

The first round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is coming to a close at Ballyliffen Golf Club.

New Zealander Ryan Fox has a one shot lead at 5 under with Padraig Harrington the best of the Irish tied for second at 4 under.

Oisin Kelly and Denis Kirwan have being wrapping up the day so far on the Glashedy Links course………….

