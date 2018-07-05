DDF Irish Open Report – Letterkenny Golf Club volunteering at Ballyliffin

Defending Champion Jon Rahm has had a difficult start to the Irish Open at Ballyliffin.

The Spaniard is +2 after 13 holes, that’s nine shots behind the leader Robert Rock.

Rory McIlroy starts his first round at 1.20pm.

The event couldn’t run without the help of nearly 600 volunteers. Highland Sport will be talking to members from clubs around the county as they do their part at Ballyliffin.

On Thursday’s Around the North West John Breslin was joined by Oisin Kelly for an update on the leaders and a chat with Letterkenny members Liam Wiseman and Shane Blake…