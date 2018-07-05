DDF Irish Open Report / Ballyliffin Ladies doing their bit

Padraig Harrington is best placed of the Irish on the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The 2007-winner shot a 4-under par opening round of 68. As things stand, Harrington is just a shot off the lead

Oisin Kelly reports from the Glashedy Links course and also has a chat with Ballyliffin Lady members Maureen Carey and Tish Doherty…

