DDF Irish Open First Round Report – Oisin Kelly talks with John Farren

Sporting history in Donegal is been made this week as Ballyliffin Golf Club hosts the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
The opening groups in the first round took to the course at 7.30am with the likes of defending champion Jon Rahm away at 8.20am and Rory McIlroy, the tournament host off at 1.20pm.
Highland’s Oisin Kelly reports from the course…
