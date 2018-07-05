DDF Irish Open First Round Report – Gareth McCausland on the damp conditions

The first of the big groups on day one at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is on the Glashedy course at Ballyliffin.

Defending Champion Jon Ram, Ulster man Graeme McDowell and Rafa Cabrera-Bello started at 8.20 this morning.

Rory McIlroy arrives at the first tee at around 1.20 playing alongside Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The course is damp this morning as the weather changed overnight.

Ballyliffin Club Pro Gareth McCauland told Oisin Kelly on this mornings Highland Sport that the greens will slow up and the fairways will be difficult…