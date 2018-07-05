Chairman Mick McGrath satisfied that Croke Park agree with Donegal

Donegal’s football Super-8 meeting with Dublin will go ahead at Croke Park as planned.

Donegal officials met with the GAA today, but it was accepted that the current Super-8 format was formally adopted at Congress last year.

However, the new Championship structure will be reviewed by Central Council later this year, with all counties invited to submit their observations.

Under the current structure all first Super-8 games are played at Croke Park, with subsequent games played home and away.

Donegal’s issue surrounded the fact that Dublin will also be using Croke Park as a home venue for their meeting with Armagh.

Donegal Chairman Mick McGrath told Highland Radio he was satisfied that Croke Park agreed with Donegal on the issue…