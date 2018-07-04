Trial of teenager accused of rape in Donegal, continued today

The trial of a teenager accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Co Donegal has continued in legal argument today in the absence of the jury.

The accused, now aged 19, has denied one charge of rape and one of sexually assaulting the girl on March 18, 2016 after they met in a takeaway in a town in County Donegal.

The court heard previously that the girl met the accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sometime around midnight following St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the town.

She told counsel for the State that she knew him from school and they had kissed three months earlier.

She said she had been out with her friends that evening and had drunk up to five vodka and lemonades, two Green Diesel drinks and a shot of sambuca.

She said the accused suggested they go for a walk and that when they went behind a nearby building in the town he sexually assaulted and raped her.

The court heard that she sent a number of texts to her friend during a break in the alleged incident, including messages saying “help help please” and “there’s blood all over my hands.”

Evidence before the jury is expected to resume at the Central Criminal Court tomorrow afternoon.