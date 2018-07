Following today’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open pro-am in Ballyliffin, the Rory Foundation has announced it is donating €100,000 to the Donegal Hospice.

The announcement was made at a press conference by Rory McIlroy this afternoon.

Grace Boyle, Chairperson of the Donegal Hospice was speaking with Oisin Kelly in Ballyliffin following the announcement:

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy says one of the aims of the Rory Foundation is to give back to the local communities hosting the tournaments: