Michael Murphy says Donegal players focused fully on pitch matters

Michael Murphy says the Donegal players are not thinking about questions over the venue for their Super-8 meeting with Dublin.

Donegal officials have requested a meeting with the GAA as they seek to have that game with Dublin moved from Croke Park.

The Super-8 format agreed at Congress last year says all sides will play their first games at Croke Park, with home and away ties to follow.

With Dublin also using Croke Park as a home venue for the game with Armagh, the Donegal County Board are seeking to “ensure no team has any advantage over any other team.”

Speaking in Ballyliffin today, the Donegal captain says the players are merely concerned with on-pitch matters…