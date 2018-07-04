Michael Murphy enjoying Pro Am Day at the Irish Open

Donegal GAA Captain Michael Murphy will take on the Glashey Links at today’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am.

The Glenswilly man will play in a group that contents Kerry’s Kieran Donaghy, Ulster man Stephen Ferris and player Pablo Larrazabel.

Before they headed to the first tee, Murphy and Donaghy took on Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry in a GAA Target Challenge.

Speaking with Highland’s PJ Lynch, Michael was enjoying his day at the course…