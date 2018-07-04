Man in his 50s dies following Inishowen road traffic collision

Gardaí at Buncrana Co Donegal are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the main Burnfoot to Buncrana Road on Wednesday evening.

A male in his 50s was fatally injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car at Castleforward at approximately 5.30pm. He was taken to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The male driver of the car was not injured.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The road is currently closed to facilitate Garda forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information can contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.