Graeme McDowell wants to be competitive at Ballyliffin

Graeme McDowell says there is no reason why he can’t be compete at the head of the Irish Open field this week.

After a delay at a French Airport, The Portrush man will get his clubs back today ahead of the Pro-Am where he will be joined on the course by Ballyliffin General Manager John Farren and Club Captain Paddy McDermott.

Graeme has good memories of Ballyliffin and is looking forward to a good week…

