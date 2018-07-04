Fine Gael doesn’t care about rural Ireland – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy has accused Fine Gael of not caring about rural Ireland.

Deputy Thomas Pringle was speaking in the Dail a short time ago, where he challenged the Taoiseach to outline his plan to curb depopulation, increase local trade and create real and substantial supports across communities in rural Ireland.

A recent survey conducted by Deputy Pringle revealed local businesses in Donegal are concerned about depopulation and the retreat of rural services.

He told Leo Varadkar, Government policy has ensured that depopulation continues to be the trend across rural Ireland: