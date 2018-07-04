European Tour Director describes Irish Open preparations as “first class”

The Director of the European Tour Golf Championship has described the level of preparation for this week’s Irish Open at Ballyliffin as “first class”.

Simon Alliss was speaking on a special Nine Til Noon Show broadcast from Ballyliffin today ahead of the start of the championship tomorrow.

He said there had been some concerns about access, but any issues have been addressed……

Liam Ward is Director of Community, Enterprise and Planning Services with Donegal County Council. He says this is the culmination of a process which has lasted several years…………..