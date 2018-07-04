Donegal organisations feature in new online hub initiative

A new online hub initiative to promote the West coast of Ireland as an attractive region to live and work has been launched by Minister Sean Kyne.

The Atlantic Economic Corridor will feature Donegal-based organisations and businesses, including LYIT in a bid to also attract further investment along the Wild Atlantic Way, encompassing 9 counties from Kerry to Derry.

David Minton, Director of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly says it is about attracting investment not just on a national basis but an international basis: