Cockhill at home as Harps and Derry hit the road in cup

The First Round draw for the FAI Senior Cup took place earlier today.

Of the three north west sides in the drum, Cockhill Celtic are the only team to secure a home draw.

Gavin Cullen’s Ulster Senior League Champions will face League of Ireland opposition in the form of Limerick FC

Finn Harps and Derry City will be on the road in the opening round as Harps go to Bray Wanderers and Derry have non league opponents in Blarney United from Cork.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers will be at home to Longford Town and holders Cork City have been drawn away to Home Farm.

Last year’s runners-up Dundalk will welcome Cobh Ramblers to Oriel Park.

There’ll be an Inchicore derby, with Leinster Senior League side Inchicore Athletic facing their more illustrious neighbours, St. Pat’s.

Among the other ties, Shamrock Rovers face a potentially tricky trip to Drogheda.

All ties will be played across the weekend of the 10th, 11th and 12th of August.