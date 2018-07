There were 24 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, the joint third highest figure in the country, and four up on yesterday’s figure.

Seven were waiting on Emergency Departnment trolleys.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 304 people awaiting in-patient beds at hopsitals across the country.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest figure with 37, followed by Tallaght with 29 and Letterkennt and Galway with 24 each.