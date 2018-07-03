Woman claims attacker laughed following alleged rape in Donegal

A young woman who claims she was raped after a night out in Donegal has told her alleged attacker’s trial that he was laughing afterwards.

It’s alleged to have happened after they were out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in 2016.

The complainant took the stand after lunch and began her evidence by telling the jury about the lead-up to the alleged attack.

She said she’d been out drinking with some friends in a town in Co. Donegal and felt a bit light-headed at the end of the night.

She said she met the accused in a takeaway restaurant afterwards. She said she had kissed him at a house party the previous December.

She said they ended up in a nearby car park afterwards where she claims he pushed her up against a wall and started kissing her.

She told the jury he then undid his trousers and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Despite her repeated pleas to stop, she said he began having sex with her. She said she was crying quite heavily and just closed her eyes.

Afterwards she said he was “kind of laughing” and made a comment about a friend of hers before they returned to the takeaway.

The trial continues tomorrow.